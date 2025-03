Groundbreaking GCC Summit Paves the Way for Pharma Regulatory Advancements

The 10th edition of the GCC Regulatory Affairs Pharma Summit held in Dubai has concluded, drawing over 650 professionals, including government officials and industry leaders, to discuss the future of pharmaceutical regulation. This prominent event took place at the Movenpick Grand Al Bustan and provided a platform for critical dialogue on regulatory issues.

Participants engaged in sessions such as the GCC Pharmacovigilance Training and Medical Tender & Business Talk. The summit, ending with an exclusive eCTD Training on February 21, offered crucial insights into drug safety and procurement strategies. Dr. Ruqaya Al Bastaki emphasized the role of the Emirates Drug Establishment in reshaping regulatory frameworks for a safer healthcare landscape in the UAE.

Co-Chairman Dr. Najiba Al Shezawy praised the event's success, citing high participation from major pharmaceutical firms and key regulatory bodies across the region. The summit has consolidated its position as a key forum for industry professionals to address regulatory changes, foster collaboration, and drive innovation in the MENA healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)