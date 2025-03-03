Left Menu

Calls to Halt Pakistan's Forced Expulsion of Afghan Refugees Escalate

Human rights groups urge Pakistan to stop forced deportations of Afghan migrants, citing international law violations. Advocacy groups highlight the plight of refugees, including women and children, facing detention and high visa fees, calling for legal protection and safety amid Pakistan’s deportation deadline and ongoing resource strain concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A coalition consisting of human rights and refugee advocacy groups has called on the Pakistani government to cease the forced expulsion of Afghan migrants, as reported by Khaama Press. The groups argue that these actions breach international law, fundamental human rights, and Pakistan's own obligations.

The open letter highlights that many Afghan refugees, including human rights advocates, are fleeing violence and persecution back home. Despite possessing valid visas, they face forced expulsion, detention, and hefty visa fees. Reports indicate Pakistan has set a March 31 deadline for potential resettlements to Western nations, threatening non-compliance with expulsion.

The coalition asserts that such measures place immense pressure on Afghan migrants amidst reports of steep visa costs and mass expulsions. They have appealed to both the Pakistani government and international bodies to safeguard Afghan refugees' legal rights and ensure their safety, with a particular focus on women and children.

Pakistan cites resource strain and security concerns, especially post-Taliban rise, as reasons for this crackdown. Since initiating expulsions, Pakistan has faced criticism concerning its commitment to human rights and regional stability.

The groups stress the need for adherence to international refugee laws that prohibit penalizing or coercing individuals into return. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, over 825,600 Afghan nationals have been deported from Pakistan since September 2023, fueling global concerns over forced deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

