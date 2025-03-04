Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate: China Imposes Tariffs on US Food Imports

China announced up to 15% tariffs on US food imports in response to US tariffs. The move affects commodities like chicken, wheat, and soybeans. China also added US firms to 'unreliable' lists. Meanwhile, Canada plans retaliatory measures as US tariffs on their goods take effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:45 IST
Trade Tensions Escalate: China Imposes Tariffs on US Food Imports
The Flag of China. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant escalation of trade tensions, China has declared tariffs as high as 15% on various food imports from the United States. This retaliatory measure, announced on Tuesday, comes as the latest round of tariffs imposed by the US took effect, amid ongoing trade disputes.

China's reaction includes 15% tariffs on products like chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton, alongside 10% tariffs on goods such as soybeans and pork. Moreover, several US firms have been placed on China's 'unreliable entities' list, a move seen as an effort to buttress national security amid strained international relations.

Adding to the brewing conflict, Canada has also announced its intent to counter US-imposed tariffs. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed retaliatory measures will commence if US tariffs on Canadian imports continue. He emphasized Canada's resolve to protect its economy and advocate for fair trade deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025