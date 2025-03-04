Trade Tensions Escalate: China Imposes Tariffs on US Food Imports

In a significant escalation of trade tensions, China has declared tariffs as high as 15% on various food imports from the United States. This retaliatory measure, announced on Tuesday, comes as the latest round of tariffs imposed by the US took effect, amid ongoing trade disputes.

China's reaction includes 15% tariffs on products like chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton, alongside 10% tariffs on goods such as soybeans and pork. Moreover, several US firms have been placed on China's 'unreliable entities' list, a move seen as an effort to buttress national security amid strained international relations.

Adding to the brewing conflict, Canada has also announced its intent to counter US-imposed tariffs. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed retaliatory measures will commence if US tariffs on Canadian imports continue. He emphasized Canada's resolve to protect its economy and advocate for fair trade deals.

