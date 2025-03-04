Belgium Urges Reinforced Strategic Capacities Amid US-Ukraine Aid Suspension

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot emphasized the importance of maintaining the US as a key ally, while underlining the necessity for bolstering Europe's strategic military capacities. This statement follows the sudden US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine, creating ripples across the geopolitical landscape.

Prevot, in his interview with ANI, urged a balanced approach towards alliances, suggesting a strategic partnership with countries like India. He acknowledged the complexities of current international relations, as exemplified by recent US-Ukraine tensions.

The suspension of US aid to Ukraine, a contentious move by the Trump administration, was intended as a temporary measure pending Ukrainian commitment to peace negotiations. This decision has generated significant discourse on the future of US-European ties and the need for regional strategic autonomy.

