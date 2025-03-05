Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Global Import Tariffs, Announces Reciprocal Tax Plans Starting April 2

In a speech to Congress, US President Trump criticized import tariffs from countries like India and announced reciprocal taxes set to begin on April 2. Emphasizing perceived unfair trade practices, he detailed how the US will implement tariffs mirroring those imposed by other nations on American goods.

Updated: 05-03-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:51 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo/White House). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump, in a speech to Congress, critiqued high import tariffs imposed by countries such as India, singling out their automobile import duties exceeding 100%. He announced the introduction of a reciprocal tax policy, slated to commence on April 2, aiming to address perceived trade inequities.

Trump asserted that nations like the European Union, China, Brazil, and Mexico levy disproportionately high tariffs on US products. He declared that under his administration, reciprocal tariffs will be enforced, reflecting the rates these countries charge on American goods and addressing what he describes as longstanding trade imbalances.

During his address, Trump also highlighted his administration's swift progress, mentioning numerous executive actions taken to strengthen the US economy and border security. He contrasted his tenure with that of President Biden, criticizing perceived inadequacies in handling illegal immigration and trade deficits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

