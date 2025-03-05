Left Menu

Sindh Students Clash with Police Over Indus River Water Dispute

In Jamshoro, Pakistan, Sindh University students protested against water channels intended for Punjab, leading to police action with tear gas and batons. Several students were injured and arrested, sparking outrage from nationalist groups and calls for international attention on alleged human rights violations.

Protests against the construction of water channels (Photo/JSFM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tense standoff in Pakistan's Jamshoro, students from Sindh University faced a harsh police response as they protested against the construction of water channels aimed at diverting the Indus River to irrigate Punjab. The protest, which erupted on Tuesday, concluded with several students injured and detained, drawing sharp criticism from nationalist factions.

The skirmish saw the police employing tear gas and baton charges in an attempt to subdue the demonstrators, who retaliated against law enforcement's attempts to disperse the gathering. According to an eyewitness report by Dawn, around 8-10 students, including notable names like Nazeer Khoso and Mansoor Buledi, were taken into custody, raising concerns about police brutality.

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) denounced the violent crackdown as a violation of constitutional rights, emphasizing it as part of an ongoing state agenda against Sindhas resources. The organization is calling for global human rights bodies to address the situation, while urging local and international support for the affected students who are challenging the alleged state overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

