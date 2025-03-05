Pope Francis Shows Resilience in Pneumonia Battle at Gemelli Hospital

Pope Francis remained in good spirits and stayed cooperative with treatments as he continued his recovery from bilateral pneumonia at Gemelli Hospital in Rome. The Vatican News reported that the 88-year-old pontiff woke up feeling well after a night of rest, following his scheduled non-invasive mechanical ventilation.

The Holy See Press Office issued a statement on March 5 indicating that the Pope's clinical condition was stable, with no episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm occurring overnight. Despite the complex nature of his health, including a notable episode of acute respiratory insufficiency earlier in the week, Pope Francis has managed to maintain good levels of heart, kidney, and blood health.

The Vatican also noted that the Pope alternated between prayer and rest on Tuesday, staying alert and fully engaged with his care plan. He transitioned to high-flow oxygen therapy and underwent respiratory physiotherapy, showcasing his resilience amid the challenges posed by his illness.

