Divided Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Freeze on Billions in Foreign Aid
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a narrow 5-4 decision, denied the Trump administration's request to maintain a freeze on billions in foreign aid, initially set by Congress. The ruling enables ongoing disputes in lower courts over the eventual release of funds critical for global health and humanitarian efforts.
- Country:
- United States
In a closely contested decision, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 against the Trump administration's bid to keep billions of dollars in congressionally approved foreign aid frozen. The court declined to specify a deadline for releasing the funds, leaving the matter to be resolved in lower courts.
The majority opinion indicated that lower courts need to determine the administration's compliance with a temporary restraining order, as the previous deadline for fund allocation had already expired. A dissenting conservative judge expressed shock at the court permitting the lower court to mandate the release of the frozen aid.
The controversial case involves significant funds from the State Department and USAID, halted by Trump to align foreign aid with his agenda. The freeze led global health organizations, whose work depends on this aid, to litigate, arguing that the administration's actions undermine Congress's authority and violate federal law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Dismisses Controversy: Tharoor's Praise for Kerala's Growth a Closed Chapter
Congress Criticizes Government's Swifty Appointment of New CEC Amidst Constitution Concerns
Karnataka's Political Climate: Congress Leadership Monitors CM Speculations
USAID Funding Freeze Puts Promising South African HIV Vaccine Trials on Hold
Indian Youth Congress Demands Resignation After Tragic Stampede