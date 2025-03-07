Jaishankar Hails India's Global Reputation in Ireland Visit
During his visit to Dublin, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised India's strengthened global reputation. He emphasized the government's commitment to supporting Indians abroad and highlighted the deep connection between India and Ireland, discussing shared historical struggles and cultural revivals. Jaishankar also visited significant historical sites in Dublin.
- Country:
- Ireland
During an official visit to Ireland, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with the Indian diaspora in Dublin, lauding India's improved global standing. He assured the community that the Indian government is committed to protecting its citizens abroad, from tourists to students and professionals.
Jaishankar emphasized India's growing reputation for not only safeguarding its own interests but also supporting other nations. Speaking on India's image worldwide, he noted that people associate the nation with personal connections and fond experiences, rather than geographical representations.
Reflecting on the historical bond between India and Ireland, Jaishankar highlighted Ireland's colonial past and its cultural renaissance. He visited the General Post Office, a site symbolic of the 1916 Easter Rising, and the Book of Kells, which underscores Ireland's cultural revival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
