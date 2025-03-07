Left Menu

Vanuatu Citizenship and the Diplomatic Ballet: India's Pursuit of Lalit Modi and Moscow Talks

India remains steadfast in its legal pursuit of Lalit Modi, who has reportedly acquired Vanuatu citizenship. Meanwhile, the Foreign Secretary's visit to Moscow underscores ongoing diplomatic consultations between India and Russia, focusing on political, economic, and energy-related collaboration, alongside discussions on the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:25 IST
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Image Credit: ANI

In response to inquiries about former IPL boss Lalit Modi's reported acquisition of Vanuatu citizenship, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Modi has applied to surrender his Indian passport at the High Commission in London. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal assured that India is actively pursuing all legal cases against Modi.

Lalit Modi, ex-vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), faces charges of bid-rigging and money laundering under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). Modi fled India in 2010 amid financial misconduct investigations. His new citizenship does not halt India's determined legal efforts against him.

Amidst these developments, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's Moscow visit emphasizes routine diplomatic consultations with Russia. According to MEA, discussions encompass political ties, economic collaboration, and energy partnerships. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

