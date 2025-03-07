Vanuatu Citizenship and the Diplomatic Ballet: India's Pursuit of Lalit Modi and Moscow Talks

In response to inquiries about former IPL boss Lalit Modi's reported acquisition of Vanuatu citizenship, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Modi has applied to surrender his Indian passport at the High Commission in London. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal assured that India is actively pursuing all legal cases against Modi.

Lalit Modi, ex-vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), faces charges of bid-rigging and money laundering under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). Modi fled India in 2010 amid financial misconduct investigations. His new citizenship does not halt India's determined legal efforts against him.

Amidst these developments, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's Moscow visit emphasizes routine diplomatic consultations with Russia. According to MEA, discussions encompass political ties, economic collaboration, and energy partnerships. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict.

