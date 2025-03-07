India Urges Stability Amidst Rising Turmoil in Bangladesh
India has voiced concerns over Bangladesh's worsening law and order situation, focusing on minority protection. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the interim government's responsibility in maintaining peace. Amid political tensions, India reiterated its support for Bangladesh's democratic growth and called for justice against acts of violence.
Amid rising political and social unrest in Bangladesh, India has raised its concerns about the escalating violence and threats against minorities. According to India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the interim government in Bangladesh must urgently address these issues to restore peace and safety.
Jaiswal highlighted a troubling report indicating over 2,374 incidents between August 2024 and February 2025, of which only 1,254 were verified by the police. Disturbingly, 98% of these were classified as 'political.' The Indian government urges Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate these cases and ensure accountability, particularly in cases involving violence, arson, and extremist activities.
India reiterated its support for a peaceful and democratic Bangladesh during a time when the country is witnessing significant political shifts, including the formation of the new National Citizen Party which seeks to engage the youth. Amidst these developments, Indian authorities continue to emphasize the importance of resolving conflicts through democratic and inclusive means.
(With inputs from agencies.)
