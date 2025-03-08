Protests Erupt Over Security Guard's Mysterious Disappearance

The recent disappearance of Saeed Ahmed, a security guard at Turbat Law College, has incited protests in the Kech district of Balochistan. Demonstrators blocked the M-8 highway in Tejaban, demanding his swift release, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Ahmed, described by his community as a law-abiding citizen, was reportedly abducted by Pakistani forces while on duty. His disappearance on March 5 has stirred significant unrest. Protestors, led by Ahmed's family, have committed to maintaining their sit-in and disrupt traffic until Ahmed is safely returned. After talks with Assistant Commissioner Kech Muhammad Jan, authorities assured his release within three days.

The temporary lifting of the blockade followed this assurance, but protestors warned of escalations should Ahmed not be recovered within the promised timeframe. As frustrations mount over the lack of information and justice, the case highlights the persistent issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, raising alarm among national and international observers over these human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)