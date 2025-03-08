Left Menu

Nepal's Teachers Rally Against Delayed Education Reform Bill

Thousands of teachers protested in Kathmandu against the government's delay in passing the School Education Bill. Led by the National Teachers Federation, they demand further amendments to address their concerns and call for the bill's endorsement with necessary changes to improve education management under the federal government's jurisdiction.

Teachers protest in Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Thousands of teachers gathered in Kathmandu on Saturday to express their discontent over the government's hesitation in passing the School Education Bill. Spearheaded by the National Teachers Federation (NTF), they insist on modifications to the bill, highlighting its inadequacies in the current educational context.

The protest, which saw teachers marching through the Maitighar Mandala area, was the result of prolonged demonstrations and advocacy by the NTF. They insist the government make additional amendments to the proposed legislation and uphold commitments from previous agreements in 2023. Members from all over Kathmandu Valley participated in the protest as per NTF directives.

Keshar Bahadur Kunwar, a protesting teacher, pointed out that the bill's delay was further exasperated by the illness of the Education Minister. Teachers are concerned that the bill does not resolve issues regarding teacher management and local government jurisdiction. Under the Constitution of Nepal 2072, education is within the purview of local governments, but teachers wish to remain under federal governance.

While the parliamentary committee deliberates on the bill, teachers fear that localized governance may lead to politically motivated treatment. They urge for federal oversight to ensure fair treatment. The demand is for an all-encompassing bill that addresses both current educational challenges and future obstacles.

Previously, the NTF conducted awareness programs across schools, and protests have included submissions of memorandums to governmental bodies. With more strikes planned if their demands are not met by March 8, the teachers have displayed unwavering commitment to their cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

