Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling Ends Five-Decade Hair Regulation in Schools

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Administrative Court has finally nullified a divisive Education Ministry regulation that for more than fifty years controlled student hairstyles, according to the Bangkok Post. The court's definitive decision, issued on Wednesday, ends a protracted issue that has sparked disputes among educators, learners, and parents alike.

The court declared the annulment of the 1975 policy effective immediately on constitutional grounds, citing it infringed on personal freedoms and failed to adapt to the evolving societal context. The old regulation was rigid, mandating specific hairstyles: boys with short hair, no facial hair, and girls with hair no longer than ear-length, without makeup usage.

The court noted the regulation clashed with the 2003 Child Protection Act and negatively impacted students. Originating from a 1972 military directive setting hairstyle standards for students, its original intent was to instill discipline but was deemed outdated. This decision is hailed as a triumph for the 23 student petitioners who took the case to the court in 2020. Schools now have the autonomy to set hairstyle guidelines, fostering a more inclusive environment.

