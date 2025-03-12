Left Menu

Panic and Valor Amidst Chaos: Harrowing Tales from the Jaffar Express Attack

Survivors of the Jaffar Express attack share harrowing accounts of the terror and chaos they faced during the incident in Balochistan. Pakistan security forces rescued 155 hostages, while some injured passengers were transferred to a nearby hospital amid ongoing operations against armed terrorists.

Representative image (Photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Survivors of the horrific Jaffar Express attack near Machh, Balochistan, have recounted the panic and sheer terror experienced during the ordeal, as reported by ARY News. Passengers describe an unsettling scene as armed men stormed the train, checking identity cards amid the chaos.

Noor Muhammad, a passenger, recalled the mayhem following the explosion, narrating an atmosphere of intense gunfire as passengers scrambled for safety. A female survivor emphasized the sudden nature of the attack, describing being ordered to disembark and forced to walk two hours post-blast.

Muhammad Ashraf described the attack as apocalyptic, with over 100 assailants terrorizing passengers yet sparing women and the elderly. Assistance came from Pakistan Army personnel at Paneer Station, who offered reassurance. Security forces later rescued 155 hostages and eliminated 27 attackers as reported by ARY News.

Injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital while security operations continued in the area. The militants ambushed the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, targeting civilians by detonating a bomb on the railway track to halt the train, and taking 400 people hostage, including women and children.

The Jaffar Express and other trains have repeatedly been targets of terrorist attacks in Balochistan, notably in November when an explosion at Quetta railway station claimed 26 lives and injured over 40, showcasing the persistent threat in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

