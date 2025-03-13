US Condemns Deadly Attack on Jaffar Express, Pledges Support to Pakistan

The United States has vehemently denounced the recent terrorist attack targeting the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, attributed to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), recognized as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US. Expressing heartfelt condolences, the US Embassy in Islamabad extended sympathies to victims, families, and all impacted by this dreadful act.

Reaffirming its ties with Pakistan, the US emphasized commitment to partnering against violence. Concurrently, Pakistani security personnel executed a rigorous rescue operation, freeing over 150 hostages, post a bomb detonation and passenger seizure by the terrorists. Reports indicate the train, with 400 travelers, was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar when ambushed.

Sources divulged the complexity of rescues due to hostages being used as human shields. Military operations exercised precision to ensure civil safety. Official figures on casualties are pending, though all on-site terrorists were reported neutralized. Pakistan's military confirmed the conclusion of the operation, while releasing details on the attacks and ongoing security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)