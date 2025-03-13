China Condemns Balochistan Train Attack, Vows Support for Pakistan

In a resolute denouncement, China has condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, which claimed the lives of several individuals. The attack, orchestrated by Baloch Liberation Army militants on March 11, disrupted the train's journey with 440 passengers onboard, prompting a major security operation.

During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized China's strong opposition to terrorism in any form, reaffirming support for Pakistan's fight against terrorism. Mao highlighted China's intent to bolster counterterrorism and security collaboration with Pakistan to uphold regional stability.

The attack, which occurred near the Mashkaf Tunnel, forced the train to halt, leading to a hostage situation involving over 400 individuals, including security personnel. Pakistan's military swiftly launched a clearance operation, eliminating 33 militants and rescuing many hostages as the violence underscored Balochistan's volatile climate.

