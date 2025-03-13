Left Menu

Wave of Enforced Disappearances Sparks Outcry in Balochistan

A series of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has ignited protests and calls for accountability. Reports indicate security forces have detained several individuals, including officials and civilians, under mysterious circumstances. The escalating situation raises serious concerns about human rights violations and the safety of Baloch residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:19 IST
Wave of Enforced Disappearances Sparks Outcry in Balochistan
Balochistan: Pakistan security forces abduct two individuals from Gwadar (Photo: X/ @TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a disturbing series of events, Pakistani security forces have reportedly detained two individuals in Pasni tehsil, Gwadar, Balochistan. Among those detained is Levies officer Qais Nisar, who according to sources, was taken from his home by plainclothes officers amid reports of physical assault, the Balochistan Post revealed.

Nisar's mother has made an emotional appeal for her son's release, emphasizing that he, as a government employee, is innocent of any crimes. Another resident, Karim Bakhsh, faced a similar fate, reported to have been abducted from his home under comparable circumstances. This contributes to an alarming trend in Balochistan, where nearly 58 cases of enforced disappearances have been documented this month alone.

Meanwhile, protests are escalating in the region. In Panjgur, locals have executed a sit-in on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway, demanding the release of missing persons. The protest continues against the backdrop of reported abductions, including a man named Dawood, allegedly detained while performing prayers at a mosque. This narrative of enforced disappearances and subsequent community protests highlights severe human rights concerns within Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025