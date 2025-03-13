Wave of Enforced Disappearances Sparks Outcry in Balochistan

In a disturbing series of events, Pakistani security forces have reportedly detained two individuals in Pasni tehsil, Gwadar, Balochistan. Among those detained is Levies officer Qais Nisar, who according to sources, was taken from his home by plainclothes officers amid reports of physical assault, the Balochistan Post revealed.

Nisar's mother has made an emotional appeal for her son's release, emphasizing that he, as a government employee, is innocent of any crimes. Another resident, Karim Bakhsh, faced a similar fate, reported to have been abducted from his home under comparable circumstances. This contributes to an alarming trend in Balochistan, where nearly 58 cases of enforced disappearances have been documented this month alone.

Meanwhile, protests are escalating in the region. In Panjgur, locals have executed a sit-in on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway, demanding the release of missing persons. The protest continues against the backdrop of reported abductions, including a man named Dawood, allegedly detained while performing prayers at a mosque. This narrative of enforced disappearances and subsequent community protests highlights severe human rights concerns within Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)