National Guard Graduation Showcases Tactical Excellence and Operational Readiness

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The National Guard in Abu Dhabi held a graduation ceremony on March 14, highlighting the next generation of military professionals. Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Muqrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, led the event attended by senior officers and commanders. The ceremony included field demonstrations, where graduates displayed their skills in tackling diverse security situations, showcasing their intensive preparation and high operational readiness.

The Commander honored top-performing graduates for their exceptional accomplishments and commended all participants for completing their rigorous training. Speaking at the event, he stressed the necessity of ongoing skill development, emphasizing that staying abreast of evolving challenges is essential for bolstering national security and efficiency in safeguarding the country and its interests.

This specialized training equips members of the National Guard to meet the dynamic and multifaceted challenges they confront. As they join active duty, the new graduates are expected to enhance and strengthen the overall security framework, ensuring a robust defense against potential threats to national stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)