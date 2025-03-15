Left Menu

Preserving Identity: Tibetan Education Leaders Rally Against Cultural Suppression

The 12th Education Council's conference at the Kashag Secretariat tackled the impact of harsh Chinese policies on Tibetan culture, focusing on strategies to preserve Tibetan identity. Attended by key figures, including Sikyong Penpa Tsering, discussions spanned education reforms, cultural preservation, and international support for Tibet's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:01 IST
Tibetan leaders convene in Dharamshala to discuss cultural preservation amid Chinese policies. (Photo: X/ @CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The 12th Education Council and Advisory Committee convened for its annual two-day conference at the Kashag Secretariat, with a focus on the stringent Chinese regulations that impede Tibetan cultural practices. The event aimed to explore solutions for preserving Tibetan identity amid growing external pressures, according to Tibet.net.

Key figures like Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Education Kalon Tharlam Dolma Changra, and Education Secretary Jigme Namgyal were present. The conference began with a welcome address by Education Council Director Tenzin Pema. Geshe Lhakdor emphasized enhancing Tibetan education and deepening ties to cultural values.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering highlighted a correspondence with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, emphasizing U.S. support for Tibet. He advocated for fostering children's individual talents, citing Swiss models as examples. The session concluded with a vote of thanks, while Tibetan cultural repression under China's policies was also underscored. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

