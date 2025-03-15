Left Menu

Historic Rice Shipment Docked: Bangladesh Receives Final Consignment from Pakistan

The MV Mariam has docked at Chittagong port with 26,250 tons of Atap rice, completing Bangladesh's purchase of 50,000 tons from Pakistan under a Memorandum of Understanding. This marks the first Government-to-Government rice acquisition between the two nations since Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:35 IST
Historic Rice Shipment Docked: Bangladesh Receives Final Consignment from Pakistan
Ships anchored at Chittagong port (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The MV Mariam, a Pakistan-flagged cargo vessel, has successfully docked at Chittagong port, delivering a significant consignment of 26,250 tons of Atap rice, Bangladesh's Food Ministry confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday.

This delivery concludes the final phase of a 50,000-ton rice purchase under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh's Directorate of Food and Pakistan's Trading Corporation, established on January 31. The significant transaction signifies a renewed collaboration in food security between the two nations.

The rice, intended to bolster Bangladesh's food reserves, began unloading on Friday after passing a rigorous quality test. According to local authorities, the unloading process might span approximately eight days, with the port having recently managed sizable imports from India and Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025