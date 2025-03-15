Historic Rice Shipment Docked: Bangladesh Receives Final Consignment from Pakistan

The MV Mariam, a Pakistan-flagged cargo vessel, has successfully docked at Chittagong port, delivering a significant consignment of 26,250 tons of Atap rice, Bangladesh's Food Ministry confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday.

This delivery concludes the final phase of a 50,000-ton rice purchase under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh's Directorate of Food and Pakistan's Trading Corporation, established on January 31. The significant transaction signifies a renewed collaboration in food security between the two nations.

The rice, intended to bolster Bangladesh's food reserves, began unloading on Friday after passing a rigorous quality test. According to local authorities, the unloading process might span approximately eight days, with the port having recently managed sizable imports from India and Myanmar.

