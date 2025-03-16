Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Controversial Canal Projects on Indus River

Protesters gathered outside Pakistan's High Commission in London on International Rivers Day to denounce the construction of illegal canals on the Indus River. The protest, led by the World Sindhi Congress and supported by various groups, condemns the federal and Punjab governments for threatening Sindh's water rights and communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:09 IST
Protest Erupts Over Controversial Canal Projects on Indus River
World Sindhi Congress stage protest against Pakistan govt (Photo Credit: Facebook/JSFM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A protest has erupted in front of the Pakistan High Commission in London on International Rivers Day, organized by the World Sindhi Congress, to condemn six illegal canal constructions on the Indus River. The gathering aimed at addressing actions by the federal and Punjab governments of Pakistan, labeled as unconstitutional by nationalist leaders and activists.

JSFM chairman Sohail Abro underscored the dire implications for Sindh, depicting the canal venture as life-threatening for local communities. He spotlighted the exacerbation of the water crisis and detrimental impacts on agriculture through a Facebook post. The protest also criticized the silencing of dissent in Sindh, mentioning activist Sohail Raza Bhatti's disappearance and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

Speakers, including Lako Mal Lohano, Hidayat Bhutto, and Ayman Zainoor, delivered fierce rebukes of the canal projects, asserting these as parts of a conspiracy to deprive Sindh of its rightful water resources. The protest's slogan-laden demands for halting the projects highlight mounting frustrations and tensions over water rights between Sindh and central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025