Netanyahu Backs Talks under US-Extended Ceasefire Proposal

In a critical move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sanctioned the continuation of negotiations aimed at recovering hostages, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Sunday. The discussions included key security establishment figures and the negotiating team, reflecting the high stakes involved in the resolution.

The Prime Minister instructed his negotiators to proceed with talks based on the mediators' feedback regarding the Witkoff proposal. This plan includes the immediate release of 11 live hostages and half of the deceased captives, signifying progress in the sensitive negotiations.

Simultaneously, the United States has offered a 'bridge' proposal to extend the current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas beyond Ramadan and Passover. This strategic extension aims to buy time for negotiating a definitive end to the enduring conflict. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and National Security Council's Eric Trager outlined the proposal in Qatar, emphasizing the importance of extending humanitarian aid access during the ceasefire.

The proposal stipulates a prisoner swap where Hamas releases hostages according to established formulas. Additionally, it proposes extending the initial ceasefire phase to facilitate vital humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Witkoff has stressed the urgency of implementing the 'bridge' proposal, underscoring demands for Hamas to comply and immediately release dual US-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander.

