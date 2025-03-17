Prolonged Sit-In in Gilgit-Baltistan Demands Government Action

In the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan region, protesters have persistently gathered for 30 days, demanding immediate government action on unfulfilled promises surrounding compensation and resettlement.

The sit-in, known as Huqooq Do Dam, has spotlighted the community's enduring frustrations. Moulana Hazratullah, the movement leader, voiced concerns over government inaction, while cautioning against individuals who might seek to exploit the movement for personal benefit.

Traditional grievances, such as inadequate compensation and political marginalization, have fueled this protest. The demonstrators remain unwavering in their demands for fair treatment and improved livelihood support, emphasizing they will not relent until the government addresses their overdue needs.

