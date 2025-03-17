Prolonged Sit-In in Gilgit-Baltistan Demands Government Action
Protesters in Gilgit-Baltistan remain resolute in their grievances against the government, demanding fulfillment of promises regarding compensation and resettlement. Exposing deep-rooted frustrations, the movement leaders warn against exploitation by individuals with personal agendas. The 30-day sit-in intensifies pressure on officials to address long-standing community issues.
- Country:
- PoGB
In the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan region, protesters have persistently gathered for 30 days, demanding immediate government action on unfulfilled promises surrounding compensation and resettlement.
The sit-in, known as Huqooq Do Dam, has spotlighted the community's enduring frustrations. Moulana Hazratullah, the movement leader, voiced concerns over government inaction, while cautioning against individuals who might seek to exploit the movement for personal benefit.
Traditional grievances, such as inadequate compensation and political marginalization, have fueled this protest. The demonstrators remain unwavering in their demands for fair treatment and improved livelihood support, emphasizing they will not relent until the government addresses their overdue needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hooda Demands Urgent Compensation for Farmers' Crop Losses
SC Nullifies NGT's Compensation Order in Bhagalpur Blast Case
Egypt's $53 Billion Plan Aims to Rebuild Gaza Without Resettlement
Delhi: Man gets 10 years' RI in acid attack case; 3 victims awarded Rs 20 lakh compensation
Shake-Up in Refugee Resettlement as Leader is Ousted