Tulsi Gabbard's Devotion: Bridging Diplomacy and Spirituality in India Visit

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, a Hindu American devoted to Lord Krishna, emphasizes the influence of Krishna's teachings on her personal and professional life. During her visit to India, Gabbard, a notable figure in the US Army Reserve, highlights her spiritual practice as a central aspect of her daily life.

In a Monday interview with ANI, Gabbard discussed how Hinduism helped her overcome numerous challenges, stating that Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita provide her with continuous strength, peace, and comfort. Her ongoing journey is marked by a deep personal relationship with God, which she credits for her success in breaking societal glass ceilings.

While in India, Gabbard expressed her fondness for the country's culture and cuisine, praising the hospitality and culinary delights like Dal Makhani. Her trip, which follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, underscores her dedication to enhancing US-India ties. Gabbard's participation in the Raisina Dialogue marks her first visit in her current role.

