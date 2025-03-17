Left Menu

US-India Economic Ties: Strengthening Bonds at the Top

US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, on her visit to India, emphasized strengthening US-India economic ties, highlighting direct dialogue between President Trump and PM Modi. Gabbard expresses optimism about the partnership, emphasizing potential in commerce, trade, defense, and a shared vision set by both leaders.

Updated: 17-03-2025 15:13 IST
Tulsi Gabbard in conversation with ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, emphasized the importance of direct dialogue between the US and India on tariff issues during her visit to India. Speaking at the Observer Research Foundation's annual Raisina Dialogues, she advocated for strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Gabbard noted that Indian government officials see potential in economic collaboration, shifting focus from tariff disputes to a more positive economic relationship. Both President Trump and Prime Minister Modi are prioritizing their nations' interests while seeking a 'good solution.'

The dialogue extends beyond leaders to cabinet members and secretaries, which Gabbard considers crucial for progress. She highlighted the friendship between Trump and Modi as a strong foundation for US-India partnership and the keen interest from the private sectors in both countries.

According to Gabbard, the tone of the relationship was set during Modi's visit to the White House, marking a joint vision for the partnership. She observed opportunities in commerce, trade, defense, and education, underscoring the strength and potential of the US-India alliance.

Additionally, Gabbard touched on her inspiration from the Mahabharata, particularly Krishna's teachings to Arjuna, further broadening the scope of her discussions beyond diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

