Strengthening Ties: New Zealand PM Luxon Highlights Deep-Rooted Indo-Kiwi Bond at Raisina Dialogue

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized the enduring relationship between Indians and New Zealanders during the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi on Monday. He noted over two centuries of shared history, stating, "Kiwi-Indians remain integral to our multicultural society." Luxon highlighted that Indians make up 11% of Auckland's population, underscoring their significant presence.

The Prime Minister brought a diverse delegation of Kiwi-Indian leaders to Delhi, showcasing influential members across various sectors. "I brought community leaders—from parliamentarians to cricket professionals—to emphasize their contributions to New Zealand's progress," Luxon said. His presence in New Delhi coincided with the Raisina Dialogue, where India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed him as the Chief Guest.

Prime Minister Modi praised Luxon as a "dynamic and energetic leader," expressing joy over Luxon's visit. The two leaders engaged in bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, covering wide-ranging topics such as terrorism and bilateral cooperation. Discussions highlighted the need for robust measures against terrorism, referencing past tragedies like the Christ Church and Mumbai attacks. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to countering terrorism and enhancing diplomatic ties.

