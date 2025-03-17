Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: New Zealand PM Luxon Highlights Deep-Rooted Indo-Kiwi Bond at Raisina Dialogue

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, underscored over two centuries of camaraderie between Indians and New Zealanders during the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi. Accompanied by Kiwi-Indian leaders, Luxon emphasized the Indian diaspora's significant role in New Zealand's multicultural society. Key talks with PM Modi aimed at bolstering bilateral ties also took place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:29 IST
Strengthening Ties: New Zealand PM Luxon Highlights Deep-Rooted Indo-Kiwi Bond at Raisina Dialogue
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon discusses the Kiwi-Indian community at Raisina Dialogue 2025. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized the enduring relationship between Indians and New Zealanders during the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi on Monday. He noted over two centuries of shared history, stating, "Kiwi-Indians remain integral to our multicultural society." Luxon highlighted that Indians make up 11% of Auckland's population, underscoring their significant presence.

The Prime Minister brought a diverse delegation of Kiwi-Indian leaders to Delhi, showcasing influential members across various sectors. "I brought community leaders—from parliamentarians to cricket professionals—to emphasize their contributions to New Zealand's progress," Luxon said. His presence in New Delhi coincided with the Raisina Dialogue, where India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed him as the Chief Guest.

Prime Minister Modi praised Luxon as a "dynamic and energetic leader," expressing joy over Luxon's visit. The two leaders engaged in bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, covering wide-ranging topics such as terrorism and bilateral cooperation. Discussions highlighted the need for robust measures against terrorism, referencing past tragedies like the Christ Church and Mumbai attacks. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to countering terrorism and enhancing diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025