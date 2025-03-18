Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard Emphasizes US-India Partnership at Raisina Dialogue

At the Raisina Dialogue, US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, emphasized the enduring partnership between the US and India. She praised the shared values that bind the nations and highlighted the significance of direct dialogue in addressing global issues. Gabbard also recalled her Indo-Pacific roots, advocating for peace and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:28 IST
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Raisina Dialogue, Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence, underscored the strength of the US-India partnership. She expressed admiration for India's rich history and vibrant democracy, highlighting the bond shared between the nations, strengthened by leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Gabbard expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for inviting her to the dialogue. She noted the significance of gatherings like this for fostering direct conversations on urgent global matters. The theme 'people, peace, and planet' was deemed timely, emphasizing shared aspirations that underpin peace and prosperity globally.

Reflecting on her childhood in the Pacific, Gabbard stressed the geopolitical importance of the Indo-Pacific region. She spoke against global conflicts and highlighted the importance of collective leadership in tackling challenges. Her address championed peace and collaboration, urging nations to work together towards a secure and prosperous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

