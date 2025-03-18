Left Menu

Global Leaders Converge on New Delhi for Raisina Dialogue 2025

The Raisina Dialogue 2025, a leading geopolitics and geoeconomics conference, commenced in New Delhi with global dignitaries in attendance. The event features discussions on pressing international issues with notable figures from politics, business, and civil societies. This year's theme underscores 'Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:50 IST
Global Leaders Converge on New Delhi for Raisina Dialogue 2025
Bolivia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Celinda Sosa Lunda, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto, Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi (Photo Credit: X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top-tier international figures have descended on New Delhi as the Raisina Dialogue 2025 commences. Attendees include foreign ministers from Bolivia, Hungary, and Norway, alongside the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This prestigious conference, a collaboration between India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, runs from March 17-19. It draws nearly 3,700 participants, including 800 speakers from over 130 nations, who will deliberate on world issues and global cooperation opportunities.

Themed 'Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet,' this year's dialogue tackles critical subjects across six thematic areas. Highlights include the politics of disruption, the trilemma of environmental challenges, and geopolitical dynamics within the Indo-Pacific and G20 contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025