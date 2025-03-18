Global Leaders Converge on New Delhi for Raisina Dialogue 2025

Top-tier international figures have descended on New Delhi as the Raisina Dialogue 2025 commences. Attendees include foreign ministers from Bolivia, Hungary, and Norway, alongside the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This prestigious conference, a collaboration between India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, runs from March 17-19. It draws nearly 3,700 participants, including 800 speakers from over 130 nations, who will deliberate on world issues and global cooperation opportunities.

Themed 'Kalachakra: People, Peace, Planet,' this year's dialogue tackles critical subjects across six thematic areas. Highlights include the politics of disruption, the trilemma of environmental challenges, and geopolitical dynamics within the Indo-Pacific and G20 contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)