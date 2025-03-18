NZ Navy Chief's Visit to India Strengthens Maritime Ties Amid High-Level Dialogues

Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of the New Zealand Navy, is on a crucial visit to India from March 16 to 21 to enhance maritime cooperation and deepen bilateral ties between the two navies. During his visit, he is set to engage in high-level discussions and operational interactions in both New Delhi and Mumbai, according to an Indian Navy statement.

The visit began on March 17, as Rear Admiral Golding attended the Raisina Dialogue, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial on March 18 to pay tribute to India's fallen heroes. It was succeeded by a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a bilateral meeting with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, focusing on fortifying naval ties through joint training initiatives.

As part of his engagements, the New Zealand Navy Chief is scheduled to meet senior defense leaders, reaffirming New Zealand's commitment to regional security. His visit includes interactions in Mumbai with Western Naval Command personnel, a tour of the indigenous destroyer INS Surat, and discussions on technological collaboration. Additionally, a reception onboard HMNZS Te Kaha, hosted by New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, underscores the growing maritime relations between the two nations.

