University of Balochistan Shuts Down Amid Security Crisis

The University of Balochistan is shifting to online classes following an indefinite closure due to escalating security concerns. Recent insurgency actions highlight the region's instability, underpinned by systematic repression and enforced disappearances, fostering resentment among the Baloch people towards the Pakistani state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:24 IST
Representational Image (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The University of Balochistan has been indefinitely closed with a shift to online classes, as announced in a notification by its registrar on Tuesday. This decision, reported by Pakistani media outlet Dawn, arises amid escalating security concerns in the province, marked by increased attacks on security forces recently.

The notification, accessed by Dawn, remains non-specific about the closure's reasons, yet the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan is broadly regarded as the primary cause. This indefinite closure underscores the regional impact of worsening security, spotlighted by a March 11 incident involving Baloch insurgents hijacking the Jaffar Express train and taking hostages.

Long-standing grievances in Balochistan stem from systematic repression faced by its people, marginalised from the benefits of their resource-rich land. The heavy-handed tactics of the Pakistani military, including enforced disappearances, exacerbate tensions, driving individuals towards insurgent groups like the Baloch Liberation Army. Reports of abductions, lack of legal process, and subsequent torture contribute to deepening resentment and unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

