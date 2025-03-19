Left Menu

US Envoy Expects Ukrainian Support in Ceasefire Talks After Trump-Putin Discussions

US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff expressed optimism as the US anticipates Ukraine’s support for agreements reached in recent Trump-Putin talks ahead of ceasefire negotiations in Jeddah. Discussions addressed energy infrastructure and maritime issues, with progress made towards a potential ceasefire.

In a pivotal development, the United States anticipates Ukraine's alignment with agreements made during a recent phone discussion between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. As ceasefire talks loom in Jeddah on Sunday, Trump's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff outlined the situation, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

Witkoff recounted his interactions with Putin in an interview with Fox News, detailing two lengthy meetings that brought significant progress. He remarked, "The discussions were compelling and allowed us to narrow down issues, particularly from the Russian perspective." Talks on energy infrastructure and Black Sea ceasefire aspects were key areas of focus.

While Witkoff confirmed progress, he acknowledged remaining unresolved issues set to be discussed in Jeddah. Confident in further advancements, he said the US delegation, led by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aims to propel talks towards a full ceasefire.

Witkoff emphasized the overcoming of prior obstacles, marking recent achievements on consensus around both energy-infrastructure ceasefire and a Black Sea firing moratorium as critical steps towards broader peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

