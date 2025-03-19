Left Menu

India and Liechtenstein Strengthen Ties Amid Global Challenges

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during a meeting with Liechtenstein's Dominique Hasler, highlighted the progress on the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) and discussed the Ukraine situation. This engagement underscores India's commitment to enhancing economic and diplomatic relations with EFTA nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:03 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets Liechtenstein's Minister Dominique Hasler in New Delhi. (Photo: X/ @DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The ongoing Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi witnessed a pivotal meeting between India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Dominique Hasler, Liechtenstein's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education, and Sport. The discussions shed light on the emerging trajectory of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) and shared concerns over the Ukraine situation.

Earlier this year, India, in collaboration with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, inaugurated the India-EFTA Desk. This platform aims to deepen economic collaboration, making EFTA the first European bloc to enter a formal trade pact with India. The Indian government is committed to working closely with EFTA partners to maximize the potential of TEPA.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1993, India and Liechtenstein have enjoyed a thriving partnership underscored by cultural and economic exchanges. India's exports to Liechtenstein include glassware and sports equipment, while imports consist of pharmaceuticals and precision instruments, reinforcing the dynamic bilateral relationship. Cultural diplomacy remains a cornerstone of their bilateral engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

