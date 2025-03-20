Left Menu

Tahawwur Rana Seeks US Supreme Court Intervention to Halt Extradition

Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has appealed to US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to halt his extradition to India. Rana argues extradition risks his life due to health issues and potential torture. The application is set for an April 4, 2025 conference discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:01 IST
Pakistani origin Canadian 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana (Photo Credit: NIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has filed an appeal with US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to block his extradition to India. This legal maneuver follows the denial of his earlier petition by Justice Elena Kagan this month and highlights Rana's contention that extradition poses a life-threatening risk.

The appeal underscores the severe nature of Rana's health conditions—an abdominal aortic aneurysm, Parkinson's disease, and a mass indicative of bladder cancer—as reasons against extradition, suggesting that not only does he face a risk of torture but also potential death if sent to India. Rana, who is of Pakistani origin and a former Pakistani Army member, maintains that these factors make him vulnerable to torture, asserting that his religion and nationality further endanger him.

With a history linked to the Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the masterminds behind the 2008 attacks, and alleged ties to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan's ISI, Rana's possible extradition has long been a contentious issue between India and the United States. Despite the announcement by former President Donald Trump in February stating the US's intention to extradite Rana, his legal team continues to seek reprieve through judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

