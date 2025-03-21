Left Menu

Delhi Police Investigates Major Visa Agent Fraud Amid U.S. Embassy Complaint

Delhi Police have filed an FIR against numerous visa agents in Punjab and Haryana, following fraud allegations by the US Embassy. The agents allegedly submitted false US visa documents. Concurrently, a Georgetown University researcher in Virginia is detained amidst a crackdown on student activists by US immigration authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 09:51 IST
Representative Image (Image: X@CrimeBranchDP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has initiated a comprehensive investigation against several visa and passport agents, primarily operating out of Punjab and Haryana. This action follows a complaint by the US Embassy in New Delhi, accusing the agents of fraudulent activities. The FIR was officially registered on February 27, according to an official statement.

The embassy's complaint highlighted that these agents were implicated in providing false information on US visa applications and supplying fake documentation to prospective travelers. The investigation, conducted between May and August 2024, compiled an extensive list of suspects linked to fraudulent practices, involving visa consultants, document vendors, and other facilitators.

Over 30 accused agents and applicants using fraudulent documents have been named, with charges being filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Meanwhile, US immigration authorities have detained Indian national and researcher Badar Khan Suri in Virginia, sparking further controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

