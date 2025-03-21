Left Menu

Controversy Over Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing on China Allegations

Elon Musk's alleged Pentagon briefing on a potential war with China has sparked controversy. Despite reports suggesting Musk's involvement in secret war plans, both President Trump and Pentagon officials have dismissed these claims as false. Musk's financial ties to the government and China add further complexity to the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:26 IST
US President Donald Trump with Elon Musk at the White House, in Washington DC, US (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

According to a report from The New York Times, the US Department of Defence is preparing to brief Elon Musk on potential military strategies concerning China. This move, representing a significant expansion of Musk's governmental influence, has raised eyebrows due to his substantial financial interests in China and as a supplier to the Pentagon.

Sources reported to NYT that Musk, who allegedly played a significant financial role in supporting the US President's campaign, will be briefed confidentially by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and senior generals. The briefing reportedly includes details of a potential conflict with China, outlining strategic targets and timeframes.

Despite the NYT report, which Pentagon and President Trump have openly refuted, calling it "fake news," there remains skepticism surrounding the interactions. Pentagon officials have stated Musk is visiting solely based on an invitation by Secretary Hegseth, devoid of discussions on military strikes.

Further details surfaced indicating that initial briefings might involve high-ranking officials such as Admiral Christopher W Grady and Admiral Samuel J. Paparo. According to CNN, Musk's close ties with the military and involvement via lucrative contracts, including a USD 733 million launch contract from the US Space Force, elevate interest in his Pentagon engagements.

Meanwhile, CNN reported a notable decline in Tesla's shares, which fell by 5.6%, marking a significant downturn from the previous year's peak. This financial trajectory continues amidst ongoing discourse surrounding Musk's political and defense affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

