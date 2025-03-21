Baloch Activist Highlights Human Rights Abuses at UNHRC

Niaz Baloch, a key figure from the Baloch National Movement, took the floor at the 58th United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva to spotlight the grave human rights abuses occurring in Balochistan. He accused the Pakistani state of systematically repressing political freedom and committing severe human rights violations.

During his address, Baloch condemned the relentless persecution of groups like the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad, whose members face arbitrary detention and harassment. He described enforced disappearances as a tool of oppression, highlighting cases such as the disappearance of Beeberg Zehri and his brother, Hammal, alongside prominent figures like psychiatrist Ilyas Baloch and the Qambarani family.

Baloch further decried extrajudicial killings, pointing to the murder of Shah Jahan Baloch as part of a broader state policy to instill terror. The BNM accuses the Pakistani government of silencing dissent through disappearances and violence, urging international bodies for independent probes and action against these ongoing abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)