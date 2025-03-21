Baloch Rights Group Condemns Arbitrary Detention Amid Rising Tensions

In a recent development, the Baloch National Movement's human rights arm, Paankm, has issued a strong condemnation of the arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance of Beebagr Baloch, his brother Hammal Baloch, and Ilyas Baloch. Held in different detention centers in Quetta, the trio has been reportedly taken by Pakistani security forces without adhering to legal procedures, accused of charges aimed at silencing them.

These detentions underscore a disturbing pattern of false accusations and forced disappearances against Baloch activists, violating international human rights laws that guarantee fair trials and protect against arbitrary detention. The ongoing repression in Balochistan by Pakistan is reflective of a broader strategy to intimidate and suppress political dissent.

Paankm has urged for the immediate release of the detained individuals and called on global human rights bodies like the United Nations and Amnesty International to intervene. During the UN Human Rights Conference, Media Coordinator Jamal Baloch highlighted the severe human rights abuses in the region, pointing to mass relocations, extrajudicial executions, and enforced disappearances that have created a climate of terror.

Furthermore, the role of China in these violations, particularly through the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has raised alarms. Baloch activists claim the project has exploited the region's resources without the consent of the local population, exacerbating tensions and stripping the Baloch people of their livelihoods.

The conflict in Balochistan is driven by demands for greater political autonomy, control over natural resources, and improved socio-economic conditions. As Baloch nationalist groups push for independence or enhanced rights, the Pakistani government's military interventions continue to fuel the discord. (ANI)

