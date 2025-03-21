Left Menu

Netanyahu Ousts Shin Bet Chief Amid Security Shakeup

In a historic move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet has unanimously voted to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, citing dissatisfaction with his performance following a Hamas assault. Bar's response suggests political motives behind his ousting, warning of weakened national security.

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet has unanimously decided to remove Ronen Bar as the head of the Shin Bet, Israel's domestic security agency. Announced in the early hours of Friday, the dismissal marks the first time in Israel's history that a Shin Bet chief has been fired by the government. Originally set to leave office on April 20, Bar's last day has been pushed forward to April 10, with the possibility of an even earlier departure if a permanent replacement is found.

During a late-night cabinet meeting on Thursday, Netanyahu cited a loss of confidence in Bar, triggered by the handling of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel. The Prime Minister labeled Bar as "soft" and unsuitable for the task of rehabilitating the agency. Netanyahu argued that negotiations improved and leaks decreased after another senior Shin Bet official replaced Bar on the hostage negotiating team. Yet, it was noted that the ceasefire and hostage agreement with Hamas had been finalized in January, prior to Bar's reassignment.

Ronen Bar responded by disseminating a letter to the cabinet, addressing his absence from the meeting and condemning the government's claims as "unfounded," accusing it of masking "extraneous and fundamentally invalid motives." Bar warned that Netanyahu's maneuvers were compromising Israel's security internally and externally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

