Tensions Escalate: Rockets Fired from Gaza as IDF Launches Ground Operations

In a startling development, central Israel was jolted on Thursday afternoon as rocket sirens filled the air, marking the launch of three rockets from the Gaza Strip—an occurrence not seen in months. The incident coincided with Israeli forces reclaiming northern Gaza territories near Beit Lahiya, following an earlier missile threat from the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen that sent Israeli citizens racing towards shelters. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed one rocket intercept, while others landed harmlessly in open fields. Fortunately, no injuries or significant damage were reported.

The blaring alarms resonated across major urban centers such as Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Holon, Or Yehuda, and Rishon LeZion, reflecting the gravity of the situation. This sequence of attacks unfolded after sirens in the early hours warned of a missile threat from Yemen, which was intercepted before reaching Israeli territory. Despite this, the chaos left 13 civilians injured amid their rush to safety, with three others affected by panic attacks.

In response to these escalating tensions, flights at Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv faced temporary suspensions. The same day, the IDF initiated its first ground operation in two months within the coastal region of northern Gaza, near Beit Lahia—an area temporarily ceded as part of a ceasefire agreement. The IDF issued warnings to Gaza residents, urging them to steer clear of the Netzarim Corridor as military actions progressed. This corridor, a critical seven-kilometer stretch, has been a contentious point in ceasefire negotiations, with Hamas insisting on a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza as part of peace terms that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected, vowing continued military pressure until Hamas's dismantlement. Ceasefire talks have faltered, with recent proposals by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff being dismissed by Hamas, thereby intensifying regional anxieties.

