Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy Revived as South Africa Returns Historic Artefacts

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, received valuable Mahatma Gandhi artefacts from South Africa's Phoenix Settlement Trust. The exchange underscores Gandhi's lasting influence, forged through his philosophy of Satyagraha during pivotal years in South Africa. His enduring legacy continues to inspire global movements for justice and freedom.

Updated: 23-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:19 IST
EAM Jaishankar visited South Africa to National Gandhi Museum (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received an important collection of artefacts and documents related to Mahatma Gandhi from the Phoenix Settlement Trust-Gandhi Development Trust in South Africa. The transfer took place as part of efforts to preserve and commemorate Gandhi's significant influence on global history.

Mahatma Gandhi, widely regarded as a pivotal figure in the Indian independence movement, established the Phoenix Settlement in 1904 as his first ashram-like community in Inanda, near Durban. His experiences there played a crucial role in developing his philosophy of Satyagraha, founded on the principles of non-violent resistance.

Gandhi's life and teachings have continued to inspire generations worldwide. His leadership in movements such as the Salt March and Quit India Movement showcased his commitment to India's fight for freedom. Despite his assassination in 1948, observed annually as Martyrs' Day, Gandhi's legacy remains a beacon for justice globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

