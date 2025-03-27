India-Japan Business Pact: A New Dawn of Collaboration

In a major move towards bolstering international relations, top executives from Japan convened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. This high-profile meeting represented a significant step forward in fostering stronger economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Executives such as Niinami Takeshi, CEO of Suntory Holdings Ltd, and Kawasaki Tatsuo, Chairman of Unison Capital, voiced their eagerness to invest in India. They hailed the nation as a burgeoning hub for product development and export, emphasizing the robust policy framework established by PM Modi as a key factor for potential success.

Critical areas of discussion included the stability and future of India's economy, with NEC Corporation Vice President Tanaka Shigehiro confirming optimism about collaboration prospects. The talks also covered specific sectors such as nuclear energy, hydrogen, and food processing, with a consensus to enhance air connectivity, boosting tourism and trade between the nations.

