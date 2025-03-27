Left Menu

India-Japan Business Pact: A New Dawn of Collaboration

In Delhi, Japanese CEOs met with Prime Minister Modi, propelling a new era of cooperation between Japan and India. Key discussions included investment opportunities, economic stability, and sector-specific growth areas such as recycling, aerospace, and food processing. Both nations aim to strengthen cultural and economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:45 IST
India-Japan Business Pact: A New Dawn of Collaboration
PM Modi at the delegation (Image/PMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major move towards bolstering international relations, top executives from Japan convened with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. This high-profile meeting represented a significant step forward in fostering stronger economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Executives such as Niinami Takeshi, CEO of Suntory Holdings Ltd, and Kawasaki Tatsuo, Chairman of Unison Capital, voiced their eagerness to invest in India. They hailed the nation as a burgeoning hub for product development and export, emphasizing the robust policy framework established by PM Modi as a key factor for potential success.

Critical areas of discussion included the stability and future of India's economy, with NEC Corporation Vice President Tanaka Shigehiro confirming optimism about collaboration prospects. The talks also covered specific sectors such as nuclear energy, hydrogen, and food processing, with a consensus to enhance air connectivity, boosting tourism and trade between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025