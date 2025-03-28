Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's US Tour: Bridging Connections

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, plans a US visit from April 19. He will engage with students at Brown University and the Indian diaspora in Boston. His 2024 US tour included stops in Dallas and Washington, DC, where he highlighted parliamentary speaking challenges at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:48 IST
Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is set to embark on a significant visit to the United States beginning April 19. He will be engaging with students at Brown University and interacting with the Indian diaspora community in Boston. This follows a similar visit in September 2024, during which Gandhi traveled across the US.

During his 2024 tour, the Congress MP engaged with students and faculty at the University of Texas in Dallas and later moved to Washington, DC, for discussions at Georgetown University. This marked his maiden US visit as the Leader of Opposition. Meanwhile, in the parliamentary halls back home, Gandhi voiced concerns over being denied the opportunity to speak in Lok Sabha.

Expressing skepticism over the ruling party's motives, Rahul Gandhi questioned why he is repeatedly obstructed from addressing the House. He criticized the Speaker's decision to adjourn the House without allowing him to voice his concerns, emphasizing the lack of space for opposition in the current political climate. His remarks highlight broader issues, from the Maha Kumbh Mela to unemployment, that he wished to discuss but felt silenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

