American Hostage Faye Hall Freed: Thanks Trump, Qatar for Rescue

American Faye Hall has been freed from Taliban captivity and expressed deep gratitude to President Trump and Qatar for their roles in her release. She was detained in Afghanistan for operating a drone without authorization, and her release was facilitated through diplomatic efforts by the US and Qatar.

Freed American citizen Faye Hall. (Photo/X@WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Faye Hall, an American citizen recently liberated from Taliban captivity, has publicly thanked President Donald Trump in a heartfelt video message. Released on local time Saturday, Hall's video was shared by The White House on social media platform X. In it, Hall expressed her relief and pride in having Trump as President, acknowledging his efforts in securing her return to the United States.

Recounting her traumatic experience, Hall highlighted how fellow detained women in Afghanistan looked up to President Trump as a 'saviour,' anxiously anticipating the day he would facilitate their freedom. She was captured by the Taliban in February allegedly for unauthorized drone operations and released most recently 'following a court order,' according to CNN, citing logistical assistance from Qatar.

The former US ambassador to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, shared an image of Hall on social media, noting her current well-being in the Qatari Embassy in Kabul. Khalilzad emphasized the diplomatic efforts of Trump's special envoy Adam Boehler, who worked alongside Qatari partners to secure Hall's release, as well as that of another American, George Glezmann. These developments underscore Qatar's pivotal role as a mediator, representing US interests in Afghanistan following the 2021 Taliban takeover when the US vacated its embassy.

