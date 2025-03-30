Taiwan Rebukes China's New Reporting System on Independence Advocates

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has strongly criticized China's recent introduction of an online reporting system that targets individuals supportive of Taiwan's independence. Describing the move as an interference in Taiwan's domestic affairs, MAC's Deputy Head, Liang Wen-chieh, expressed concern over China's attempts to meddle in local politics and judicial matters, according to Focus Taiwan.

The criticism comes in response to the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) in China unveiling a new section on its official website dedicated to reporting what it considers 'vile acts' by independence advocates. The TAO, through China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, alleged involvement of certain organizations, officials, and online personalities in promoting Taiwan's independence and opposing China. By evening, the office claimed it received 323 emails alleging various incidents, including threats to pro-unification groups and violations of the rights of Chinese spouses in Taiwan, as noted by Focus Taiwan.

Notable figures reportedly targeted include Taiwan's Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang, Taipei District Prosecutor Lin Ta, and popular YouTubers Pa Chiung and Chen Po-yuan. MAC's Liang highlighted potential reasons for their inclusion, suggesting Lin's national security case involvement and Liu's stance against pro-unification groups as factors. The reporting list seems designed to portray the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as protecting pro-unification interests in Taiwan, broadening its reach from political and intellectual circles to ordinary citizens and media influencers.

This initiative aligns with past calls by Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for increased backing of pro-unification elements in Taiwan, as covered by Focus Taiwan. The move also connects to the case of Fu Cha, a Taiwanese publisher sentenced by China for advocating secession, underscoring a broader Chinese crackdown on dissenters of its Taiwan policy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)