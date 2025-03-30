Left Menu

Nepal Detains 42 Pro-Monarchists Amidst Violent Protests

A Nepal court has granted police permission to detain 42 pro-monarchists, including senior figures from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, for further investigation following a violent protest in Kathmandu. Extended custody was approved due to suspicions of crimes against the state, amidst ongoing political tensions.

30-03-2025
Nepal Detains 42 Pro-Monarchists Amidst Violent Protests
Pro-monarchy leaders at Nepal (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In the wake of recent violence in Kathmandu, a Nepalese court has authorized the detention of 42 pro-monarchist individuals, including leading figures of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), for further investigation. This movement follows Friday's protests that severely disrupted the capital, revealing persistent political fault lines in Nepal.

The court's decision, led by Taradevi Maharjan, allowed police to extend custody until Tuesday, as authorities delve deeper into charges ranging from crimes against the state to organized criminal activities. High-profile RPP leaders, Vice-chair Rabindra Mishra and MP Dhawal Shamsher Rana, are among those under scrutiny.

Tensions erupted into violence at a protest in Kathmandu's Tinkune, resulting in two fatalities. Police responded by arresting notable supporters, including Swagat Nepal and religious figure Pushkar Khatiwada. The unrest reflects the residual divisions post-2006, when Nepal transitioned from a monarchy to a democracy, yet the RPP continues to champion a constitutional monarchy and Hindu state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

