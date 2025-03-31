Left Menu

Yamaha Motor Revolutionizes Marine Experience with Eco-Friendly HARMO System

Yamaha Motor showcased the next-gen HARMO boat control system at the Japan International Boat Show, emphasizing its compact design and eco-friendly electric propulsion. Tailored for low-speed cruising, HARMO targets scenic waterways, houseboats, and electric boating enthusiasts globally, underscoring Yamaha's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Yamaha's HARMO system redefines eco-friendly boating. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Yamaha Motor is making strides in promoting sustainability and enhancing everyday convenience with its latest offerings at the Japan International Boat Show. Among the highlights was the unveiling of the HARMO, a next-generation boat control system that promises eco-friendly and efficient sailing experiences.

The HARMO system, celebrated for its ease of installation akin to outboard motors, brings electric propulsion to the forefront, offering a quieter and eco-conscious alternative to traditional boating methods. Yamaha's Masaki Maejima elaborated on its compact design, noting significant improvements in size and efficiency, which enhance both rigging and transportation.

Targeting a niche market of leisurely and scenic cruising, HARMO appeals to diverse geographic regions, from Japan's famous canals to European and American waterways. With its innovative Joy Speed feature, the system maintains a constant low-speed cruise, ideal for sightseeing and leisurely travel. This initiative highlights Yamaha's continued dedication to clean energy solutions and expanding applications within the boating industry globally.

