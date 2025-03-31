Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Pakistan: Security Tightened Around Adiala Jail Amid PTI Protests

Authorities in Pakistan have ramped up security around Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, anticipating PTI protests. Special checkpoints and anti-riot gear are in place, while opposition groups struggle to consolidate leadership amid Imran Khan's incarceration. Talks with JUI-F remain indecisive over leadership and decision-making authority.

PTI founder Imran Khan (Image Credit: X/@PTIOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is bracing for potential unrest as authorities enforce a heightened security plan surrounding Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. The move comes in anticipation of protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as reported by The Express Tribune.

Security efforts include establishing eight additional checkpoints manned by approximately 200 officers, with SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar handling the coordination. The reserve force is on standby with personnel equipped with anti-riot gear, ready to manage any disturbances that may arise.

The political atmosphere is heating up, as opposition movements are set to launch after Eid in a bid to challenge the current government. PTI and potential allies face internal hurdles, notably involving talks with JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who demands clarity on decision-making roles in Imran Khan's absence. Despite ongoing negotiations, an agreement appears challenged by limited access to Khan, although optimism persists within PTI's ranks for an alliance formation. Past legislative negotiations, such as those around the 26th Amendment, indicate potential challenges. Meanwhile, different political entities jointly push for electoral reforms and view the governance of Shehbaz Sharif as lacking legitimacy.

