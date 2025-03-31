UN Security Council Condemns Attack on Peacekeepers in Central African Republic

The United Nations Security Council has issued a stern condemnation of a recent assault on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). The attack occurred in Tabani village, about 24 kilometers west of Zemio in Haut-Mbomou prefecture, resulting in the death of a peacekeeper from Kenya. The council also expressed outrage at the targeting of peacekeepers during long-range patrols tasked with civilian protection.

In a formal statement, the Security Council asserted that attacking peacekeepers is classified as a war crime according to international humanitarian law. The council urged the Central African Republic's government to expedite investigations, with MINUSCA's assistance, and to prosecute those liable as mandated by Security Council Resolutions 2518 (2020) and 2589 (2021). It further warned that assaults on peacekeepers could incur sanctions under significant UN Security Council resolutions. The statement also highlighted serious concerns over reports of illegal transnational smuggling networks financing and equipping armed factions in the region, demanding urgent action against these threats.

Council members reaffirmed their staunch backing for MINUSCA, its contributing nations, and the efforts of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic, Valentine Rugwabiza, in their bid to secure lasting peace and stability across the region.

