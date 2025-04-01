Left Menu

China and India: Charting a Path to Stronger Diplomatic Ties

As China and India mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, emphasizes the need for both nations to strengthen ties amidst challenges. He advocates for enhanced economic collaboration and people-to-people exchanges to influence regional and global stability positively.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong (Photo: X/ @China_Amb_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As China and India commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong underscores the pivotal stage in their relationship. In a China Daily interview, he highlighted the enduring nature of bilateral ties despite fluctuations, urging both countries to proactively strengthen relations for a stable future.

Amid existing economic challenges, China remains India's largest trading partner. Xu, speaking to the Global Times, called for a transparent business environment in India to facilitate Chinese enterprises' operations. He emphasized mutual benefits, advocating for practical cooperation and increased trade possibilities between the two nations.

In light of significant diplomatic developments, such as the October 2024 meeting between China's President Xi Jinping and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Xu notes a positive trajectory in bilateral relations. Ongoing diplomatic engagements indicate a crucial phase of improvement, underlining China and India's potential influence in shaping global economic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

